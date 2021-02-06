New Castle police say they are piecing together what happened Saturday night when Jason David Miles was shot to death.
Miles, 39, of Mew Castle's East side, was shot several times, including in the head, in an alley between Marshall Avenue and Harrison Street, according to city police chief Bobby Salem.
He said gunfire and a man down had been reported in that area around 7:40 p.m.
City detectives are working on the case with investigators from the Lawrence County District Attorney's office, Salem said.
He noted that Miles, who lived on the city's East Side, was on crutches.
He said witnesses in the area gave information to the police about the incident.
Anyone who has more information is asked to contact the police through LEOC at (724) 656-9300, or to leave a tip on the confidential tip line portion of the police department website, www.newcastlepd.com.
