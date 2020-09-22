New Castle City Hall was evacuated during Tuesday night's caucus meeting after a letter addressed to two council members contained a white powdery substance.
The letter, from Sharpsville, was addressed to council president Tom Smith and councilwoman MaryAnne Gavrile.
Before a public hearing that was to precede Tuesday's caucus meeting, Smith opened the mail was placed at his desk. When he opened the letter, a puff of white powder came out. Smith immediately closed the letter while Gavrile asked for gloves and a plastic bag. Smith then wiped down his desk and the desks of his colleagues with disinfecting wipes.
The hearing continued and then the caucus meeting started as normal as police were called. Smith, Mayor Chris Frye and solicitor Ted Saad left council chambers to speak briefly in the hallway and agreed to recess the meeting per a police recommendation.
"At this time, ladies and gentlemen, we're going to recess until (Wednesday)," Smith said during the caucus meeting. "I received an envelope on my desk this evening. It had an address from Pennsylvania in Sharpsville, but then it was processed in Atlanta, Georgia. When I opened it up, a white substance came out. My colleague MaryAnne saw it as well and the police and fire departments asked us to go ahead and recess the meeting."
The five council members, Frye, Saad, a New Castle News reporter and other attendees of the meeting were then evacuated outside for about 80 minutes.
Units from the New Castle Fire Department, Lawrence County Department of Public Safety and the New Castle Police Department's narcotics division swept council chambers and investigated the residue from the envelope.
Emergency responders worked to get a sample of the residue.
"They're just waiting to get a sample from the envelope," Frye said. "They opened the envelope. There wasn't enough in the envelope, so they're just going through a different process now."
The scene cleared around 8:30 p.m. with anyone in council chambers instructed to go home, shower and immediately wash their clothes.
Council chambers will be professionally decontaminated before anyone will be allowed back in. City police chief Bobby Salem and fire chief Mike Kobbe declined to comment Tuesday night.
(New Castle News reporters Maria Basileo and Pete Sirianni contributed to this report.)
