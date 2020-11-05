A North Hill man is in the Lawrence County jail on $100,000 bond after police seized a car, a quantity of drugs, cash and a gun from a downtown apartment.
Narcotics agents of the Lawrence County District Attorney's office arrested Maurice Frank Collier, 30, after serving a sealed search warrant at 123 N. Mercer St.
Collier was inside the residence when police entered, along with three other people. The officers confiscated a Cadillac CTS, 24.9 grams of suspected crack cocaine, five bundles of suspected heroin, 5.95 grams of suspected cocaine, 36 ecstasy tablets, $5,304 and a 9-millimeter handgun that had been reported stolen.
Collier was charged Thursday with four counts each of possession and possession with intent to deliver controlled substances, illegal possession of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arraigned Thursday morning by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie.
