Federal authorities arrested a Mercer County woman in New Castle for her role in the riots of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
Rachel Powell, 40, of New Lebanon, turned herself in at the FBI office in New Castle. Agents looking for her raided her home this week where she lives with her eight children, authorities said.
The office of U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady said Friday morning Powell was taken into custody and charged federally with obstruction, depredation of government property, restricted building or grounds with a dangerous weapon, restricted building or grounds and violent entry or disorderly conduct.
Powell will be prosecuted in the District of Columbia.
Prosecutors asked that she remain in custody, asserting she might otherwise flee.
Her lawyer, Michael Engle, of Philadelphia, said Powell is not a flight risk and has neither the means nor the desire to leave her young children.
Engle declined to address the allegations, saying he was reviewing them. Powell said little during an initial court appearance Friday afternoon, and will be jailed at least until a detention hearing on Tuesday. Engle said Powell turned herself in once she knew charges were pending against her.
“She wanted to turn herself in to face these charges and address them head-on,” Engle said.
According to a criminal complaint filed by a special federal agent against Powell, she is accused of using a pipe as a ramrod to break a Capitol window, and of using a bullhorn to direct the crowd regarding the layout of the inside of the Capitol building.
Authorities reported in the criminal complaint she was identified through her Facebook page and other social media as having been among the crowd that gathered outside the Capitol on Jan. 6 while the joint session of Congress was convening to certify the Electoral College vote. Shortly after 2 p.m., crowd members forced their way over police barriers and into the Capitol building by breaking windows, ramming open doors and assaulting 81 Capitol police officers and 58 members of the Metropolitan Police Department, the court documents say.
Several people who actually entered the Capitol were in photographs disseminated on social media and other open online platforms, including a woman dressed in a pink hat and black jacket who was using a bullhorn to instruct others how to gain further control of the building. Law enforcement has identified the "Bullhorn Lady" as Powell, and the complaint states she was giving the crowd detailed instructions about the layout of the inside of the building.
She can be heard in a video stating she had just been inside an adjacent room in the Capitol, and that "they should coordinate together if you are going to take this building." She also said that "they have another window to break," according to the court filing.
Law enforcement also identified Powell as using a pipe to violently ram the windows of the building to gain access, the report states. Investigators determined that the window Powell damaged is worth $1,000.
The FBI on Jan. 16 published an online poster with photos of Powell, seeking information about her identity, the complaint states, and they obtained photos from her Facebook account.
Through Facebook, authorities obtained Powell's telephone number and confirmed that her number was connecting to cell towers in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6.
On Tuesday, The New Yorker published an online article containing an interview with Powell, quoting her as having been involved in the Capitol riot, saying, "Listen, if somebody doesn't help and direct people, then do more people die?"
A warrant for her arrest was issued Wednesday.
(The Associated Press contributed to this story.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.