New Castle and Union, Shenango, Hickory, Neshannock and Mahoning townships are under a precautionary boil water advisory after a water main broke Sunday in the North Hill.
Pennsylvania American Water crews are currently making emergency repairs on a water main along Wilmington Road near Clen More Boulevard in Neshannock Township. As a result, customers in the area will experience no water, low pressure or discolored water, Pennsylvania American Water said in an alert on its website. Repairs are expected to take 12 hours.
Bottled water will be available in the Lawrence Village Plaza parking lot along Ellwood Road in Shenango Township and at the Neshannock Municipal Building along Mercer Road beginning at 11 p.m. Sunday.
Calls to Pennsylvania American Water spokesmen were not immediately returned.
For more information on the advisory and a map of the affected area, visit www.pennsylvaniaamwater.com, and select alerts, or contact Pennsylvania American Water at 1-800-565-7292.
