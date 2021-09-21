The bands will be out on the field — just a week later than originally scheduled.
The 41st annual Lawrence County Band Festival, canceled last year, due to COVID-19, will be held next Wednesday at New Castle's Taggart Stadium. It originally was set for today, but heavy rains forecast throughout the day caused the week delay.
Kicking off the evening will be the Shenango High band performing the national anthem followed by their halftime performance. The bands from Union, Ellwood City, Wilmington, Mohawk, Neshannock, Laurel and New Castle will also perform. Rounding out the ticket will be the marching band from Westminster College.
New Castle band director Nick Yoho said there won't be a combined song this year like in the past.
“We didn’t think it was a good idea to have 500-plus students congregate in the middle of the football field all together," he said. "We are looking at what is best for everyone’s health right now.”
The combined song will return for next year’s band festival, he said. The festival is expected to last until about 9 p.m.
