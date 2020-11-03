A Lawrence County commissioner said he anticipates all of the county's votes to be tabulated by 9:30 tonight.
Commissioner Morgan Boyd made the comment around noon Tuesday, observing the work being done to prepare the absentee ballots for counting.
Boyd said around 3:15 p.m. that all mail-in and absentee ballots received by that time had already been counted. Voters have until 8 p.m. to drop their mail-in ballots off to the courthouse.
Whether his goal is wishful thinking remains to be seen, but county elections director Ed Allison said that a number of courthouse employees, election workers and volunteers have been working inside the commissioners meeting room throughout the day, opening the mail-in ballots that were received and flattening them so they could be fed into the scanning machines.
Those votes will be counted along with those cast at the polls, and no report or information about any totals will be disseminated until after the polls close, he said.
The completion of the vote tabulating will depend largely upon how soon after the polls close at 8 p.m. that the ballots are delivered back to the courthouse for counting, from the 70 precincts where people voted in person.
The county received nearly 12,600 mail-in and absentee ballots, not counting ballots that were dropped off or arrived by mail on Election Day, Allison said, noting those are the ballots being processed throughout the day.
New Castle News reporters are visiting polling sites throughout the county today, where in-person voter turnout appeared to be high with lines at many of the sites. More information will be available as the day goes forward.
