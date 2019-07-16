Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center (VMESC) will offer a conference retreat with Susan Schorsten, HM and Gay Rowzie, HM, entitled: “Women Doctors of the Church.”
This conference retreat will take place from 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4 to noon Friday, Aug.9.
What do these four women, Hildegard, Catherine of Siena, Teresa of Avila and Therese of Lisieux have ‘in common’ to be designated a ‘doctor’ of the church?
How are they women on whose shoulders we stand, able to influence and inspire us today?
What are their stories?
What are our stories?
How are the stories similar?
Susan Schorsten, HM has a great interest in women in the church and has found that getting to know the women in our scriptures and praying with them has a great inspiration and source of encouragement to her.
She has served for many years in leadership positions within her own religious congregation, with the Diocese of Charleston, South Carolina, and in health care ministry.
At present, she is serving as a consultant with religious congregation in the areas of planning elder care.
Gay Rowzie, HM is an educator who has taught special education, elementary school, and doctoral students.
She received her degree in elementary and special education from Southeastern Louisiana University and her M.Ed. and Ph.D. degrees from the University of South Carolina.
She has ministered at the diocesan and parish levels, in education and health care and is currently living in Rock Hill, SC leading retreat programs for woman.
The cost for the event is $395 and includes retreat, lodging, and meals from light supper on Sunday to lunch on Friday.
The commuter rate is $250, which includes the program and meals.
Program information and registration are available at www. vmesc.org or (724) 9648886.
VMESC is located in Villa Maria, approximately 1 mile from the Pennsylvania/Ohio state line. From Ohio, travel 422 East, turn right onto Evergreen Road. From Pennsylvania, travel 422 West, turn left onto Evergreen Road.
