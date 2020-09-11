Jubilee Ministries International Nourishing Others Well-being Project along with The Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania is sponsoring a drive-thru food giveaway for up to 1,500 families.
The distribution begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at Shenango High School, 2550 Ellwood Road.
The organizations will distribute close to 7,600 boxes of food and boxes of frozen meals for children under age 18 to anyone in need during this present crisis.
Each family will receive boxes containing fresh milk, quality dairy products, premade frozen meals, frozen meats, dry goods, and fresh produce.
The boxes will be loaded directly into the vehicles by the volunteers. Boxes will be given away on a first come first serve basis.
Helping with the giveawayMarburger Dairy, Paragon Foods, Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank, LCCAP, Clemens Food Group, T & M Hardware, Lear Equipment, Equipment Rental Options, Shenango Police, Shenango Area Fire District, Shenango Area School District. New Castle Police and the New Castle Fire Department.
For more information about Jubilee Ministries International N.O.W Project, visit either www.jubileeministriesint.com or www.drmarkkauffman.org. For more information about The Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania visit www.cccwp.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.