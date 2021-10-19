(Second of two parts)
A history of Millennium Park in Neshannock Township dates back to when the land initially was considered as a possible location for a Saturn car manufacturing plant.
Then there was the hope of a semiconductor plant being built there. That didn’t happen, either.
Linda Nitch, Lawrence County Economic Development Corporation executive director, detailed a history of the property during an assessment appeals board hearing Wednesday. The corporation is seeking to have the assessed value, and ultimately the taxes, of more than 300 acres of the property reduced.
The township supervisors had rezoned about 500 acres in that area in the 1980s when the Saturn automobile plant was looking for a site to build, Nitch explained to the board. That project never materialized.
In the early 2000s, the economic development corporation was informed by site selectors about Project Nemo, the semiconductor company that was looking for a location. Lawrence County needed a site with public water and sewer accessibility, she said. A site committee worked with the Pittsburgh Regional Alliance and the governor’s office and identified Millennium Park, which had 500 acres.
Democratic Gov. Ed Rendell, who was running for the position at that time, looked at the site for potential, Nitch said. The state needed to identify how to obtain ownership of the land, and the state offered the county $15 million to make it happen.
The three taxing bodies — the Neshannock Township School Board, the township supervisors and county commissioners — approved the site as a Keystone Opportunity Zone, meaning new development would be tax free for 13 years. The initial designation expired in 2013 and was extended to 2020.
The economic development corporation started talking with landowners and acquired the Neshannock Sportsmen’s Club and other properties.
Two additional properties — one with a home on King’s Chapel Road, owned by Thomas and Christy Whittaker, and one owned by the David Hamilton estate, went through the eminent domain process and through the courts, and ultimately, the Whittakers and Hamiltons were not forced to sell their properties to the agency.
The Whittakers also attended Wednesday’s hearing.
“There was tremendous need” back then to develop sewers for the property, and a large sewer pipeline was installed along a railroad line along the Shenango River, Nitch explained. The agency negotiated with the township supervisors to put in the sewer line, “and we needed the money that Gov. Rendell was promising.”
She said the sewer line was never fully funded. The state dedicated $4 million, $7.5 million was coming from another program, $3.75 million was from a grant and $3.75 million was from a loan for the park project.
Neshannock Township paid for part of the sewer line and expected reimbursement from the corporation of $1.3 million as property in the park was sold, she said. The cost, based on an Oct. 4, 2006 memorandum between the corporation and township, was determined at $2,534.11 per acre, based on 500 acres.
When the size of the property involving Millennium Park became less, the price per acre owed increased to $2,935 to be paid to the township, she said.
The county commissioners at the time also had floated a bond issue for $1 million for the sewer project, a loan was paid for with taxpayer dollars.
When the Whittaker and Hamilton properties were removed from the plans, the size of the acreage was reduced to 413. Since then, developer Angelo Medure purchased 15.37 acres where Steelite now has its warehouse and distribution center, and the economic development corporation has built a spec building on some of the ground. Steelite is using a part of that building for offices.
The Steelite and the spec building properties are not included in the assessment appeal.
The former Neshannock Sportsmen’s Club site, in Phase 1, is contaminated with lead from past skeet and gunfire activities, Nitch said, and the corporation has a consent order from the DEP that if any development would occur there, the soil would have to be tested and moved to an approved landfill.
Nitch said that when the corporation went to obtain permits for the property on the northern side of King’s Chapel Road, it learned that the government required an archaeological excavation, where items such as pottery and arrowheads were found. Many of the artifacts were donated to the Pennsylvania State Historical Preservation. A memorandum of understanding was entered about how any development on that portion would be managed, she said.
Nitch said the county had learned that Millennium Park was among five sites the semiconductor plant was considering.
“We were moving forward at record speed, in our minds,” she said, adding that “it was a hope” that the site would be selected. After that, “we heard nothing more. The project never occurred.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.