An unknown vehicle struck a guide rail Sunday near Spring House Lane in New Wilmington Borough.
According to the Pennsylvania State Police, they were dispatched to a report of a hit-and-run.
Upon arriving, it was determined a white Toyota sedan was traveling north on state Route 158 when the vehicle hit a guide rail on the left side of the roadway.
Multiple parts of the vehicle were located at the scene determining the vehicle had major front and rear end damage.
The vehicle also caused mayor damage to the guide rail before fleeing.
