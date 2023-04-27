New Castle Public Library Director Andrew Henley said the library is constantly working to come up with new ways to help the community, while at the same time working to improve its existing programs and relationships.
The library partnered with students from two universities for two different research projects.
A project with library and information science master’s degree students from the University of Pittsburgh focused on the library’s perception, the library’s vacant parking lot and after-school literacy classes.
The other project, with Rutgers University Master’s of Business Administration students, focused on ways to help the county’s Hispanic and Amish communities.
Henley said educational institutions and their students often provide a fresh, outsider perspective that can be used to help the library. He said he would like the library to partner with other educational institutions in the future, like Westminster College.
“What we can truly do is open the door to these educational institutions to help develop New Castle,” Henley said.
Students from Pitt presented their findings to library officials April 20. The students had been working since the fall 2022 semester.
Henley said the students conducted an interview with more than 120 library patrons, the majority of responses positive for the programs and services offered.
“Many individuals had positive things to say about the library,” Henley said.
Henley said some of the survey was skewed showing concerns for the ongoing elevator closure, which has been down since November.
He also said the survey showed some activities patrons would like to see the library have in the future, such as downtown walking tours.
Next, the students came up with three options for what the library could do for the empty lot it owns on the corner of Jefferson and North Streets.
Option one would be to sell the lot. It is currently used by churches and Domino’s Pizza. Another option would be to advertise on the lot within zoning limitations or create green space.
The final part of the Pitt project was to identify after-school literacy programs the library can implement to help with student literacy rates, especially for the New Castle Area School District. Last school year’s PSSA test revealed fewer than 20 percent of third-graders were reading at a third-grade level.
Henley said new programs will be forthcoming in the future, including a “Family Place Library” in the fall, that will allow parents and guardians to speak with psychologists, pediatricians and nutritionists while their children are reading.
The library also hopes to start a “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten” program as well.
“These students are the next generation,” Henley said.
Students from Rutgers presented their project in December after conducting research for a semester.
The students suggested having more bilingual informational signs throughout the library, having the library host Hispanic Heritage Month programs, hosting English as a Second Language conversation groups and basic English classes and partnering with other agencies that support the Hispanic and Latin American community.
These agencies include the United Way of Lawrence County, the Lawrence County Human Services Center and the Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol Commission.
The students also suggested hosting bilingual story time for children, working closely with the county school districts and churches and hosting “diverse” movie nights that highlight their culture and values.
For the Amish community, students found the distance from their homes to the library is a barrier, as is the selection of books. Many reading materials not approved by their church are not encouraged.
The students found existing Amish patrons tend to use the library for passport services and homeschooling materials and are “passionate” about inspirational fiction books.
The students suggested having “book by mail” services. This would involve sending pamphlets to the Amish of the library’s books likely to be appealing to them with a form to return them by mail.
This could also include “mobile” services for the library to drive to the Amish communities with its book trucks.
The students also suggested more advertising online, in the newspaper and on radio stations, as well as creating a hybrid meeting space for teenagers in the county as well.
