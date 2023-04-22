The United Way of Lawrence County will hold its annual meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Villa Banquet Center, 2500 New Butler Road.
The election of new officers will take place, The United Way Campaign will be wrapped up and there will be a report on the “State of Lawrence County.”
Tickets are $40 per person, or a table of eight is $300.
Lawrence County is recognized as an ALICE Community. United for ALICE is a nationwide program of innovation, research, and action around financial hardship. At its core is ALICE — Asset, Limited, Income Constrained, Employed.
ALICE households have income above the Federal Poverty Level but below the basic cost of living.
“This consists of 50 percent of the residents in Lawrence County. There will be updates from the National Report on ALICE given at the meeting,” stated Gayle Young, executive director.
Local businesses donated the following items that will be raffled at the event to anyone donating $250 or more in the United Way Campaign. These items are Lawrence County YMCA, $500 gift certificate; Steelite International Package valued at $500; Cialella & Carney Floral Package valued at $500; Visit Lawrence County Experience, $250; Rose Point Campground, $250; Arts & Education at the Hoyt Experience, $250.
A drawing for prizes will be held after the program.
Contact the United Way of Lawrence County at (724) 658-8528 or email them at mirathompson@uwlawcty.org for tickets or more information.
