The United Way of Lawrence County, along with nonprofit agencies in our area, is preparing for the annual United Way Day of Caring.
The day gets underway at 8 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Cascade Park dance pavilion.
Day of Caring is recognized in conjunction with “Patriot Day” as people from all over the country volunteer in various ways such as donating blood, volunteering at various nonprofit programs and helping with parks and recreation.
The United Way Community Services Committee coordinates the events for the local Day of Caring.
“This is a Community Services project and this committee consists of organized labor members from across Lawrence County,” said Sara Dudash, chairperson for Day of Caring.
A full breakfast buffet will be donated by Medure’s Catering, along with coffee and doughnuts provided by Dunkin’ Donuts.
The speaker for this event will be the Rev. John Owens, pastor, Victory Church, New Castle. Day of Caring T-shirts will be available.
Starting at 9:30 a.m., volunteers will be fanning out to perform community service tasks at various sites around the county. Businesses are releasing their employees from the tri-state area to come to Lawrence County to use their talents and expertise to help with projects in our community.
In addition to participating in volunteer activities, individuals can take food,toys, children’s books, or clothing to the Salvation Army, Crisis Shelter, People in Need, or the City Rescue Mission. This year, the Day of Caring will feature a blood drive by the American Red Cross, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m Sept. 8 at the First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St.
Sponsors for Day of Caring are as follows: Platinum sponsors; Medure’s Catering, and Next Level Photography. Gold sponsors; SEIU #668, Wesbanco, Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania, and IBEW #712. Bronze level sponsor; AFSCME District Council 85, Getting’s Leadership Center, and Dunkin’ Donuts. Music will be provided by Doug McIltrot.
Anyone interested in volunteering or becoming a sponsor at the numerous nonprofit sites with various projects such as painting, landscaping, cleaning and organizing, and clerical support, may contact the United Way of Lawrence County at (724) 658-8528 or visit www.uwlawcty.org.
