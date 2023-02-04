The United Way of Lawrence County is looking to honor the “Faces of COVID.”
Having received a grant from the Rural COVID-19 Health Initiative for Rural Pennsylvania in partnership with UPMC Horizon and Jameson, the United Way is launching its “Faces of COVID” initiative. The two-tiered program will recognize individuals who gave over and above during the pandemic and acknowledge those who died because of it.
“We know that COVID-19 is a marathon, not a sprint”, said Gayle Young, executive director of the United Way of Lawrence County. She added “the psychological effects of this pandemic are having a lasting impact in our community. According to the Pennsylvania Department Of Health, Lawrence County lost 429 residents and there were certain restrictions in place that did not permit us to mourn properly or get through the grieving stages as a community.”
A person can be nominated for recognition on the United Way website www.uwlawcty.org by filling out a nomination form. United Way will hold a monthly drawing for 10 $100 gift cards from local business in our community. Only Lawrence County residents are eligible.
In May, there will be a dinner to recognize and honor residents who have passed on from COVID. A speaker will address the psychological effects of what resident continue to experience and tools that are available to help navigate through this season.
The United Way is asking the community’s help in providing the names of family members who passed away from the virus so they can publicly honor their memory. To do so, call the United Way office at (724) 658-8528.
COVID-19 testing kids funded by this same grant are available at the United Way of Lawrence County, 223 N. Mercer Street, New Castle.
