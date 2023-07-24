United Way introduced its “Faces of Covid” program to recognize and honor those residents who died from complications of COVID-19.
According to the state Department of Health, Lawrence County lost well over 500 individuals in the pandemic ranging from all age groups.
In many rural communities, it has been more difficult to reckon with what they’ve lost during the pandemic. In October 2021, rural America had a total death rate about 24 percent higher than in cities. A year later, the number had shot up to close to 40 percent, and one out of every 250 rural Americans was dead.
The committee is planning a dinner at 5:30 Aug. 15 at the Villa. It will have local speakers who will share their experiences during the pandemic. These speakers will also address the traumatic effects of the pandemic and tools we can use to help navigate us through this season of healing. Speakers for the event include UPMC Jameson President Dr. Elizabeth Piccone, Lawrence County Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel, Chris Sainato, the Rev. Matthew Bupp, Debbie DeBlasio, and Michelle Kelly-Thompson.
Family members are encouraged to attend, and they will receive a keepsake in remembrance of their loved ones. Call the United Way of Lawrence County at (724) 658-8528 for reservations.
They are also recognizing individuals who have gone above and beyond to provide services in the community during this time. A person can be nominated as a local hero on www.uwlawcty.org. or call (724) 658-8528. The United Way is currently holding drawings for $50 gift cards from local businesses in the community. You must be a Lawrence County resident to apply.
COVID-19 heroes awarded a $50 gift card from local businesses were: Aaron Elliott, Angelo Perrotta, Aviana DeLillo, Brianne Nerti, Danielle Rand, Devra Grabaskas, Doug McIltrot, Douglas Aller, Dr. Shelia Burick Cardenas, Georgeanne Cvetan, Ivan Scott, Kiasia Waller, Kim Koller-Jones, Lisa Scheidemantle, Lynn Henry, Maria Delgado, Paula Suchacek-Allen, Sherri Brice, Sister Annie Bremmer, Staci Norris, Stephanie Gibson, Michelle Scott and Vanessa Lovlie.
Members of the Faces of COVID Committee included: Debbie McGlothlin of Penn Power, Nick Baron, Rebecca Dean and Brittney Fair of Primary Health, Colleen Chamberlain of CareerLink, Alecia Freidl of the state Department of Health, Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel, Chris Sainato, Susan Aller, DeBlasio, Bupp, Health Care at home, Michelle Kelly-Thompson of Human Services Center and Ron Barnes of UPMC Horizon and Jameson.
The United Way is still looking for names of family members who died from COVID-19 to honor their memory. To do so, please call the United Way office at (724) 658-8528.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.