(Second of two parts)
The population of Lawrence County is dropping.
According to the 2020 U.S. Census, the county has lost around 5,000 people since 2010.
But the head count is not simply decreasing. It’s also changing.
While the county’s overall population dropped by 5.5 percent, the Hispanic/Latino portion of it increased by 77.8 percent. That’s something that has drawn the attention of the United Way of Lawrence County.
“Our region lacks the bilingual and bicultural leadership to successfully integrate these families into our community,” Executive Director Gayle Young said April 19 in her State of Lawrence County report at the agency’s annual dinner.
Census numbers show that Latinos make up just 1 percent of the county’s population, but Young expects that number to grow. Last year, she and Maria Delgado, the governor’s Latino commissioner for Lawrence County, attended the Pennsylvania Latino Convention.
“They reported that the Latino population is the fastest-growing population (up 45.8 percent, according to the Census) in Pennsylvania,” Young said. “They also recognized that they are starting to leave eastern Pennsylvania and are migrating to western Pennsylvania.”
In Lawrence County, the numbers began to rise in 2017 after Hurricane Maria devastated large portions of Puerto Rico. Originally housed in emergency shelters, displaced families eventually sought out communities with an abundance of low-income or Section 8 housing.
According to affordablehousingonline.com, Lawrence County features 1,217 income-based apartments, for which tenants typically pay no more than 30 percent of their income towards rent and utilities.
Still, rental assistance was only part of the picture. Help with education, healthcare and even communication was lacking.
“The government provided no resources,” Young said. “I had all my legislators searching; there was nothing. So we had to work hard to create programs to meet the needs of this group.”
The biggest issue, Young said, has been the language barrier.
“The United Way created an ESL (English as a Second Language) program to help the families learn English,” she said. “The free classes offered by the government were too advanced. The majority of the residents were reading at a third-grade level.”
As for further help, Young credited Scott Baldwin of Lawrence County’s Mental Health Development Services with securing funds to conduct a Latino Needs Assessment. United Way has contracted with Allegheny County-based nonprofit Casa San José, which will work with the University of Pittsburgh to compile the report. Results are expected by the end of the year.
“This will provide a clear picture of the needs of this population and how we, as a community, can create the programming necessary for them to be successful in Lawrence County,” Young said.
In addition, Young said, United Way is partnering with Butler County Community College to develop a curriculum that will help local Latino families reach their career goals. PNC Bank and the Caroline Knox Foundation are funding the initiative, she said, “because there are no state or federal funds to assist with a program of this style.”
The growth of the local Latino population, Young believes, is a bellwether for the county as a whole.
She pointed to an ethnicity distribution report by the New Castle Area School District that shows 45 percent of the students enrolled there are children of color.
“Most planners will say the demographics of your largest school district will eventually reflect the demographics of your city in a few years,” she said, “and in a few more years down the road, the demographics of your county.”
One project that the United Way is researching to help address that change is the establishment of a beauty incubator. That, she said, is because there are no African American cosmetology shops in Lawrence County, and less than 10 overall in surrounding counties, where records show 5,000 cosmetologists have been licensed in the last 10 years.
But she’s after more than just glowing skin and well-coiffed hair.
In her opening remarks, Young talked of how people in recent years have turned away from churches and other faith-based institutions that formerly provided support services, and are not availing themselves of the help of mental health professionals.
“But they will tell their cosmetologist everything,” she said. “There’s something about that. They feel it’s a safe environment, and that’s where they choose to seek help.
“We are proposing to start a beauty incubator that helps cosmetologists for three years to build up their clientele and to start their own business downtown … We would have a full-time therapist or mental health professional to be on staff just to talk to people, because people feel free to talk in that environment.
The program, Young said, would address a multitude of social issues, including wellness, human trafficking (“because sometimes when you see a shop with people of the same culture, ... the owner may be holding or manipulating the terms of their visas”), judicial re-entry programs and entrepreneurship.
United Way is working with the Duquesne University Small Business Development Center to research the plan.
“Cosmetology draws a younger, diverse population to our community,” Young said, “and that addresses the needs of our emerging, diverse population.”
