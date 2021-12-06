United Way of Lawrence County has hit the 60 percent mark of its $400,000 campaign goal.
The funds raised in this campaign stay local to support programs and services in our community.
The United Way is recognizing the following companies for their consistent support in the campaign: Preston Auto Group, $6,000; UPS, $4,120; PNC Bank Corp., $3,000; and New Castle Rotary Club, $1,000. Nonprofit agencies that have supported the campaign include Lark Enterprises, $6,308, and ARC, $4,870, through their employee campaigns.
“Taste of the Town” raised $13,000 to support the campaign. Joanne Preston was the chairperson. Preston Foundation was a sponsor for the event in the amount of $25,000.
Karen King reported that Lawrence County courthouse employees have raised $8,624.
Local businesses donated prizes for anyone making a donation of $250 to the campaign. Prizes are as follows: Lawrence County YMCA, one-year membership; Cialella & Carney, monthly floral arrangements, surprise package with $500 value; Taste of Lawrence County, $250 local restaurant gift cards; Stramba Farm & Fiber Studio, $250 Alpaca products and $250 surprise package. The United Way will hold a drawing April 19 at the annual Victory Celebration dinner meeting to award these prizes.
“Families are dealing with various issues in this season and we want to make sure the community is aware of 211,” executive director Gayle Young said. “This is a hotline that works like 9-1-1, and this service connects people in need with available resources, such as financial and food assistance, free tax preparation, health care assistance, substance abuse treatment, caring for a child, aging relative, or person with disabilities, volunteer opportunities and assistance with energy bills.”
For more information or to make a contribution, contact the United Way of Lawrence County, 223 N. Mercer St., New Castle, PA 16101 or (724) 658-8528, unitedway@comcast.net, or www.uwlawcty.org.
