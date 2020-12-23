The United Way of Lawrence County has received 40 percent of its $400,000 campaign goal.
The campaign annually raises funds that stay in the community to support the United Way's local agencies and programs. The United Way provides vital financial resources to local nonprofit agencies and helps leverage funds from federal, state and private foundations to provide life-changing services to our families.
United Way does not receive any state and federal funds and was not eligible to receive any CARES funds from the federal government.
“The United Way Campaign has been hit very hard due to the effects of COVID-19, and as a business owner I know firsthand how challenging this time has been in our community," said Terri Stramba, Stramba Farms and Fiber Studio and United Way board president. "We are asking our community to take advantage of the 2020 CAREs Act expanded tax deductions for charitable giving. Your tax adviser can provide more information on this policy.”
Executive Director Gayle Young called the United Way "the lifeline to our community" and said that it needs the community's support now more than event.
She praised the contributions of Campaign Pacesetter Companies. These include: First Energy Foundation, $4,148; the Penn Power employees, $4,395; UPS, $936; and PNC Corporation, a $3,000 corporate donation.
State employees who have given through the SECA Campaign represent state offices, PennDOT, the Department of Health, Public Welfare, state police, Vital Records, Wine & Spirit stores and other state agencies. Gov. Tom Wolf is again donating his salary to the United Ways across the Commonwealth. Lawrence County will receive $3,000 from his continued generosity.
As for Lawrence County courthouse employees, they have raised more than $7,000, according to representative Karen King. The Lawrence County commissioners agreed to give an extra day off to anyone who donates $4 per pay to help encourage support of the United Way Campaign.
United Way Member agencies raised over $21,000 to assist in the campaign.
Anyone who donates $250 or more will have a chance to win several items donated through the generosity of local businesses. These incentive items are valued at $250 to $500 to enhance the United Way Campaign and include items such as aPreston Auto Package, Cialella & Carney Florist and more. If you work outside of Lawrence County, you can designate your contribution back to the local community through payroll deduction.
For more information or to make a contribution, contact the United Way of Lawrence County, 223 N. Mercer St., New Castle, PA 16101; (724) 658-8528; or visit www.uwlawcty.org.
