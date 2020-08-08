The United Way of Lawrence County raised $400,000 for its campaign, it was announced during the organization’s 96th annual meeting on July 15.
Board president Terri Stramba thanked the board members attending the meeting, which was held via Zoom, and thanked the volunteers for their hard work.
“This was a successful campaign and we raised over $22,000 in new dollars in the campaign with the help of incentives donated by local businesses,” Stramba said. “We are grateful for everyone that worked very hard to raise $400,000 to continue local programs that support our families in Lawrence County.”
United Way executive director Gayle Young said the campaign incentives helped in increasing employee contributions. She recognized corporate companies that matched their employee contributions like Ecolab Corp. ($16,701) and Penn Power/FirstEnergy ($7,735). Young also thanked county companies for their corporate contributions, like Ellwood Quality Steels ($15,000) and The Ellwood Group ($10,000). Businesses were recognized that contributed $500 or more in the annual report.
It was also announced Bob and Joanne Preston of the Preston Foundation contributed $34,941 through the Preston Golf Invitational, featuring pro golfer Rocco Mediate. Joanne Preston was acknowledged for raising $26,787 for the Taste of the Town event.
Businesses donating to the raffle were the Lawrence County YMCA ($500 gift certificate), Preston Auto Group ($400 gift certificate), Cialella & Carney ($500 floral package), a surprise gift package ($500 in local gift certificates), New Castle Playhouse package ($250), Taste of New Castle ($250) and Campaign World RV & Outdoors ($250 gift certificate).
The board also elected its officers for the upcoming year. The officers are Stramba as president, Sam B. Biasucci, vice president; Sara Dudash, vice president; Jason Shaffer, treasurer and Christy Verenski, secretary.
The following members were re-elected: Howard Thompson, Neshannock Township; New Wilmington Mayor Sherie Babb; Sidney McKnight, New Castle and Jason Medure. The board of directors welcomed new members Colleen Chamberlain, of PA Careerlink, Maria Delgado, of Pa. Department of Human Services and Lawrence County Commissioner of Latino Affairs.
