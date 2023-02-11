Today marks PA 211 Day, and United Way of Lawrence County joined the United Way of Pennsylvania and the PA 211 network to celebrate the important role that 211 plays to provide connections to help with everything from housing to higher utility costs as households continue to feel the effects of inflation.
United Way and PA 211 are also unveiling a new chat translation tool at www.pa211.org, which allows customers to interact with 211 in 75 different languages.
211 is the free, confidential, 24/7/365 service that connects Pennsylvanians with all the health and human services in their area that are available to help. PA 211 also offers individuals the ability to search for assistance or chat with a resource navigator online at www.pa211.org.
“PA 211 strives to be the first, most essential resource to all Pennsylvanians who need help. If you aren’t sure where to start, begin with 211,” said Gayle M. Young, executive director of the United Way of Lawrence County.
In 2022, PA 211 answered 254,796 unique calls, with more than 325,000 services requested by callers. In addition, 19,247 Pennsylvanians sought help via text, and 3176 utilized our newly-launched web chat.
PA 211 also offers individuals the ability to search for assistance at www.pa211.org. Nearly 929,000 web sessions on pa211.org accessed the self-serve community resource search function to find help in their community. Across all communication channels, PA 211 served well over one million Pennsylvanians, exceeding the record previously set from March 2020 through December 2021.
“The number of Pennsylvanians reaching out to PA 211 continues to increase in all contact channels, and the highest rate of growth is happening in usage of www.pa211.org. To better serve diverse populations in our state, today PA 211 is launching a chat translation tool which will support 75 languages, allowing more of our customers to interact with PA 211 in their preferred language,” Young said.
To chat online with a 211 resource navigator, visit www.pa211.org, start a search for resources, and select the option to chat.
PA 211 continues to offer the best real-time data on the needs of individuals in the Commonwealth. PA 211 Counts (https://pa.211counts.org) is a dashboard to understand these needs in counties, zip codes, legislative districts, and regions across the state.
“In Lawrence County our top needs for the past two years have been Utilities followed by Housing/Shelter. 211 has helped link many of our families to the proper agencies that could assist with these needs and provide up-to-the-minute support in times of crisis,” Young said.
“United Way of Lawrence County is addressing the housing needs by providing Home Buyer Classes for individuals that are interested in purchasing a home.”
