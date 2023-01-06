It has been more than five years since refugees from Puerto Rico moved to Lawrence County following Hurricane Maria in 2017.
PA Diversity Equity and Inclusion Executive Director Norm Bristol said the Latino population is the fastest growing in Pennsylvania, with the total Latino population in Lawrence County increasing by 110 percent from the 2020 U.S. Census from 2010. Most of the Latino population is from Puerto Rico, while there is a growing population of people from Mexico and Central America.
Over the years, the United Way of Lawrence County has been working to try and help these individuals adjust to their new homes and lives in Lawrence County, but wants to do more.
Different focus groups were created, with their findings presented during a Latino Needs Assessment town hall meeting in November.
There were two guest speakers during the town hall: Monica Ruiz-Caraballo and Dr. Patricia Documet.
Ruiz-Caraballo is the executive director for Casa San José in Pittsburgh, which is a community resource center that serves Latinos in and around Pittsburgh to help them get legal and social services for children, youth and families.
Documet is the chair of the Casa San José board of directors, an associate professor and director of the doctoral program for behavioral and community health for the School of Public Health at the University of Pittsburgh. She is also the director of Latinx research and outreach for the Center for Health Equity for the School of Public Health.
Much of the town hall was spent discussing what are the current needs for the Latino population in Lawrence County.
“The needs have changed,” Ruiz-Caraballo.
Documet said the biggest needs revolve around the language barrier, with translation services and bilingual speakers needed. Ruiz-Caraballo said the Latino population essentially have no access to services, or have trouble calling 911 due to a lack of Spanish speakers.
Documet also said a Latino Office of Cultural Affairs should be created in the county in order to help create more cultural celebrations and more community integration to not make them feel so isolated.
“They tend to have a lot of social isolation,” Documet said.
Documet said this feeling of isolation, and a lack of bilingual services, can cause the Latino community to feel depressed or removed from a community.
She said Latinos as a whole have a great sense of resilience and a strength of family with each other, and said she would like to see that extended to the rest of the community in the county.
Ruiz-Caraballo said there are Latino people in the county that would like to start their own business, but need the extra support in order to get that initiative started.
Maria Delgado-Santana, the Lawrence County commissioner of the Pennsylvania Governor’s Advisory Commission on Latino Affairs, agreed the language barrier is the biggest obstacle to overcome.
Still, the United Way of Lawrence County, under Executive Director Gayle Young, has been working with Delgado-Santana, Casa San José and other community partners to develop different programs like English as a Second Language classes, a mattress program, a special store, open houses, Hispanic Health Fairs and pay for funeral costs.
Young said the ESL classes are run through BC3@Lawrence Crossing and Slippery Rock University, while translators are in all buildings at the New Castle Area School District. New Castle has the highest concentration of Latinos in the county.
As a whole, Young said Lawrence County’s Latino population is growing at a faster rate per capita than Allegheny County, mostly due to affordable housing.
Young said the United Way will be working on a pilot program with students from the University of Pittsburgh to help give non-profits, social service agencies and county government employees diversity, equity ad inclusion (DEI) training in 2023.
The United Way has also been tasked, by the county commissioners, to develop a county Office of Latino Affairs to help with different matters, such as immigration.
Young also said The United Way is interested in partnering with different community groups, such as Arts & Education at the Hoyt, to host more cultural events in the county for Latinos.
