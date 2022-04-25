As a common pleas court judge, Dominick Motto regularly renders decisions involving other people.
On Tuesday night, he delivered a verdict on three former board members of the United Way of Lawrence County.
“These three individuals all had one thing in common,” he said of Wayne Alexander, Sam Biasucci and Norman Moses. “They lived their lives to serve, and not to be served.”
Motto’s tribute to the men who passed away during the COVID-19 months of 2020 and 2021 came at the United Way’s annual dinner at The Villa, its first post-pandemic gathering.
Terri Stramba, United Way board president, echoed Motto’s summation.
“They did so much and made such a great example,” she said. “We always kind of joke, ‘We want to be more like Sam or Wayne.’ I didn’t personally know Norm, but he’s legendary among the people who do know him, so I feel like I’ve known him.”
Alexander, Biasucci and Moses all spent multiple decades on the United Way board, with Alexander and Biasucci serving as presidents as well.
Alexander, who also was mayor of New Castle from 2004-08, died May 2, 2020, at the age of 67.
Biasucci, a longtime member of the Shenango Area School Board, died Jan, 11, 2021, at age 87.
Moses, who spent four decades as the CEO of Lawrence County Association or Responsible Care, passed away at age 78 on July 1, 2021.
Motto, who acknowledged “I’m probably the only one on the board who’s been around long enough to have had a personal connection with all three,” shared some thoughts about each man.
WAYNE ALEXANDER
Alexander, who served three terms as board president and two as assistant treasurer for the state United Way board, was “a champion of the underprivileged,” Motto said.
He recalled a time when a young man who had been charged with a serious violent crime was going to trial, and the evidence strongly pointed to his guilt. But the man was battling mental illness, Motto said, and his defense attorney turned to Alexander, who had supervised the accused when he was a resident at the Youth Development Center, where Alexander worked. Alexander ended up testifying on the young man’s behalf, and although the man was found guilty, he was also ruled to be mentally ill.
“What that meant,” Motto said, “was that when this man went to prison, he wasn’t going to be in the general prison population, he was going to be in a special track that would allow him to be treated for his mental illness.
“How many people would be willing to do that? But that was Wayne going to bat for someone who needed his help.”
During Alexander’s time with United Way, Motto went on, he was instrumental in establishing a foundation to help provide medical coverage to children of low-income families, as well as a housing program also aimed at low-income or no-income families.
“When I think of Wayne, I think of ‘whoever, whenever, whatever.’” Motto said. “He was there to help whoever needed it, whenever they needed help and whatever he could do to help.”
SAM BIASUCCI
Biasucci, who spent over 40 years on the United Way board, had a background in banking and business, Motto said.
“His counsel was very important to us on the board,” the judge said. “He taught us how to be fiscally responsible and great things about organization and how to run United Way like a business. He was a steady, guiding hand that we all listened to.”
Biasucci had a passion for his community, Motto said, and no matter on what board or commission he served, he was that panel’s hardest-working member.
Biasucci was the chairman, and Motto a member, of a committee tasked with finding and appointing an executive director. Their choice was the agency’s current director, Gayle Young.
“I was just amazed at the work he put in as chairman of the committee,” Motto said. “Of the people who applied, he knew more about them than they knew about themselves. He had done so much research and work, he made it so easy for the rest of us.”
Moreover, Motto said, Biasucci never sought recognition for his service, and actually shunned it. Before accepting the Jack Butz Humanitarian Award in 2018, Biasucci actually turned it down multiple times.
“He absolutely turned it down and refused to take it,” Motto said. “I talked to one of the people who was instrumental in his getting that award who said, ‘We practically had to twist his arm and beg him to finally take it after all those years.’ ”
NORMAN MOSES
Motto called Moses “the big brother I never really had.”
The two met the year after Motto’s first year of college, when the future judge took a summer job at Youngstown Sheet and Tube, where Moses — seven years his senior — worked. The two became friends and Moses — who was raising a family, working full time and taking night classes at Youngstown State — would be Motto’s inspiration to stay in school when his father died and he was considering dropping out to support his mother.
On its website, the Lawrence County Association for Responsible Care — formerly PARC — bills itself as “the largest provider of community and residential services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, including autism, in Lawrence County.”
“But don’t take that for granted,” Motto said, “because that wasn’t always the case. It was Norman Moses who made all that happen.”
He recalled speaking with Moses shortly after Moses had been hired to lead the agency, and asking him how he managed to get the position.
“He said, ‘Because nobody else wanted it. It doesn’t pay very much; in fact, I’m going to keep working at the mill for a while. and they don’t do much. They basically advocate but they don’t really offer many services. But I intend to change that.’
“And he did.”
Moses invited Motto to be a part of his board, and at every meeting for years on end, Motto said, “it seemed like there was some expansion, some new program, another service that we were going to render. It was a constant build, meeting after meeting, year after year.”
The most dramatic of these developments, Motto said, was when the agency secured government funding to create group homes that established independent living arrangements, supervised by a house parent. These homes, Motto said, enabled clients “to have a life.”
“If you would go into those homes, these people lived like family,” he said. “You would drive by and see them on the corner, waiting for the bus to go to work. We had dances and social events around the holidays.
“When you would see them, it would be moving, because you knew, but for Norman’s efforts, this all wouldn’t be there.”
Before stepping down from the podium, Motto again summed up the trait shared among all three men about whom he had spoke.
“What all these men had in common was that they knew what we are often taught but often don’t understand,” he said. “True happiness comes solely from being in service to others.”
(Coming Wednesday: The United Way steps up to help county’s growing Latino population.)
