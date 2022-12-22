The United Way of Lawrence County has collected 43 percent of its 2022 fundraising goal of $400,000.
The funds raised in this campaign stay local to support programs and services in the local community.
Karen King, representing the Lawrence County courthouse, reported, “Lawrence County courthouse employees raised $9,100 to date to support the United Way Campaign. The Lawrence County commissioners approved an extra day off for employees.”
Local business donated prizes for anyone making a donation of $250 to the campaign. Prizes are as follows: one-year membership to the Lawrence County YMCA; Cialella & Carney, monthly floral arrangements; Steelite, surprise package with $500 value; Visit Lawrence County experience, $250 value; Rose Point gift certificate with $250 value and a Hoyt experience with $250 value.
The United Way will hold a drawing April 25 at the annual Victory Celebration Dinner Meeting to award these prizes. Donors qualify to win these prizes if by donating $250 or only $5 per pay payroll deduction to the United Way Campaign.
“Families are dealing with various issues in this season and we want to make sure the community is aware of 211” said Gayle Young, United Way executive director. “This is a hotline that works like 911, and this service connects people in need with available resources, such as financial and food assistance; free tax preparation; health care assistance; substance abuse treatment; caring for a child, aging relative, or person with disabilities; volunteer opportunities and assistance with energy bills.”
For more information or to make a contribution, contact the United Way of Lawrence County, 223 N. Mercer St., New Castle, PA 16101 by calling (724) 658-8528, by emailing unitedway@comcast.net or by visiting www.uwlawcty.org.
