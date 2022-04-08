The United Way of Lawrence County will hold its annual meeting from 5 to 7:30 p.m. April 19 at The Villa.
The dinner will recognize and thank the agency's volunteers, businesses and community for combining their efforts and raising the needed funds to support charities in the community.
Gayle Young, executive director of the United Way of Lawrence County, will give a report on “The State of Lawrence County” from a human services or humanity perspective.
United Way of Pennsylvania has been working with communities in conjunction with the ALICE (Asset Limited Income Constrained Employed) Project.
ALICE families earn above the Federal Poverty Level, but make less than what’s needed to afford basic essentials. ALICE families often earn too much to qualify for government assistance, and there is no room in their budget for emergency expenses.
ALICE represents the 27 percent of Pennsylvanians and close to 50 percent of Lawrence County residents who work, but struggle to survive. In the past, this population was known as “the working poor.”
A drawing will be held for anyone donating $250 or more to the United Way Campaign. The prizes include: $500 Value-Lawrence County YMCA Membership, surprise package, and Cialella & Carney, Floral Package, $250 Value, Visit Lawrence County Burger Trail/Taste of Lawrence County, and Stramba Farm & Fiber Studio package.
Tickets for the event are $38 per person or $280 for a table of eight. Contact the United Way of Lawrence County at (724) 658-8528 or visit www.uwlawcty.org to purchase tickets.
