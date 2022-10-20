Gayle Young has spent her career in Lawrence County being a leader and friend in the community.
The executive director of the county’s United Way recently received the Los Amigos award from Gov. Tom Wolf during a ceremony as part of Hispanic Heritage Month. Young was presented with the award at the governor’s mansion and was nominated by the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Latino Affairs.
“I was so humbled and honored to receive this award on behalf of our community that came together to help and welcome our new Latino families into our community,” Young said.
GACLA executive director Luz Colon said the award was given to Young based on her and the United Way’s commitment to helping the Hispanic and Latino population in the county. The United Way of Lawrence County has been working with the Latino population that relocated to Lawrence County after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico in 2017.
“I visited Lawrence County and saw first hand the work that Gayle has committed to serving the Latino population since their arrival to Lawrence County after Hurricane Maria in 2017,” Colon said.
Norm Bristol, the executive director of PA Diversity Equity & Inclusion, said the Latino population is the fastest growing in Pennsylvania.
Lawrence County Latino Commissioner Maria Delgado-Santana said she has been working with Young for the past five years, and said with her support and the support of the United Way, various plans were put together to help the Latino families in the county.
“We were able to help them find housing, food, clothing, and started ESL classes with the help of the Carolyn Knox Foundation, Almira Foundation, and PNC Bank to help prepare these individuals for the workplace by sharpening their English language,” Delgado-Santana said.
Young said over the past five years, she has worked closely with Delgado-Santana and Monica A. Ruiz, the Allegheny County Latino commissioner, who is also the executive director for Casa San José in Pittsburgh.
Casa San José is a community resource center that serves Latinos in and around Pittsburgh to help them get legal and social services for children, youth and families.
Young said in the five years since the families arrived, the families have enjoyed living in the county due to the sense of community they feel with the residents.
“They have embraced our community,” Young said.
Young said one of the biggest issues for the Latino/Hispanic people in not just the county, but in western Pennsylvania, is the language barrier.
Therefore, the United Way has worked with local foundations to provide English as a Second Language classes, and have provided translators to every school building in the New Castle Area School District. New Castle has the highest percentage of Latino families in the county.
Young said the United Way helped open a store where residents can donate clothes and household items to families, have organized a mattress donation program, ran “Hispanic Health Fairs,” and open houses, including at the school district and organized a Latino Needs Assessment.
This assessment was done through Casa San José and the University of Pittsburgh.
The two groups spoke one-on-one with each Latino individual or family to see what their needs are in the county, which will later be presented in a town hall meeting once the results are in.
During the ceremony, Young’s brother, the Rev. John E. Young III, the pastor of Bible Way Church of God in Christ in New Castle, was asked to pray for Wolf.
“It was incredible to witness such an historic event take place that will always be captured in my heart,” Gayle Young said.
GACLA advises the governor on policies and legislation that impact Latino communities.
It also works to make sure Latinos in the state are given equal rights and equal opportunities for community development, education, the workforce, and social services.
