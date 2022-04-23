+2 Mental health, overdoses among United Way concerns Gayle Young, executive director of the United Way of Lawrence County, touched on multiple to…

For the first time since 2019, the United Way of Lawrence County gathered Tuesday at The Villa to recognize its volunteers’ roles in the agency’s successes.

Still, the challenges that lie ahead took center stage as well when Executive Director Gayle Young delivered her State of Lawrence County report.

One of her chief topics was the number of ALICE families in the county. ALICE is an acronym for Asset Limited, Income Constrained and Employed.

“Formerly known as the working poor,” Young said. “This is the population the United Way always supported.”

Young cited a 2018 report showing that 16 percent of Lawrence County families are at or below poverty level, and 28 percent are right above the federal poverty threshold and therefore not eligible to benefit from government-provided services.

“When you add the two numbers together,” Young said, “Lawrence County is at 44 percent, or with COVID they’re saying 50 percent of our population — 38,000 residents — are ALICE families.

“These families have income above the federal poverty level but struggle to afford the bare minimum cost of basic household needs.”

ALICE families, Young said, continue to struggle, especially as wages fail to keep pace with the cost of living, child care, food, transportation, healthcare and a basic smartphone plan. Inflation has exacerbated the problem.

“ALICE is based on two budgets — a survival budget, and a sustainable budget,” Young said. “In order to have a sustainable budget in Lawrence County, a family of four — two adults and two children — will need a salary of $56,472, or an hourly rate of $28.24.

“This will give them a lifestyle with a sustainable budget and would allow for an emergency fund along with retirement and education safeties.”

The majority of ALICE families don’t have sick pay, Young said, so if they miss work, that throws their budget completely off.

“They are one emergency away from financial crisis,” she said.

Moreover, not all ALICE families live in the city of New Castle. United Way figures show that Enon Valley, Taylor Township, New Beaver Borough and Ellwood City all have ALICE populations of over 45 percent.

The United Way can chart families’ needs through its 2-1-1 System, a non-emergency numbered similar to 9-1-1 that can be called, texted or visited online by those with health or human services needs.

For 2020-21, the top number of calls were requests for help with utilities – 269. Housing was next with 152 calls, followed by food and healthcare with 49 and 46, respectively.

Agencies and churches are encouraged to register their assistance programs with 2-1-1 for referrals.

“The utility one is very high, even though we have all these (energy assistance) programs,” Young said. “ALICE families don’t qualify for those programs. A lot of these income guidelines have not been increased, so it leaves a lot of those families out.

“Housing and shelter and food — most of the time, people were not being helped because they were the ALICE population, and the interesting part is that 70 percent of the calls were deemed ‘services do not exist.’ They do not exist in our community.”

According to a 2018 Mackin & Associates housing study commissioned by the county, families were spending 60 to 80 percent of their income on housing, and more than 80 percent of renter households were making less than $20,000 annually.

United Way, in partnership with 10,000 Friends, Penn State Extension, Neighborhood Legal Services, Lawrence County Realtors Association and six local banks, has responded to the housing need with a five-week Home Buyer Class. Each session is two hours, and those who complete all five weeks receive a $50 gift card as an incentive.

“This course prepares you on how to purchase your home and focuses on getting ALICE families credit-ready to purchase their own home,” Young said. “For most of these families, it takes about two to three years to get their credit straight to purchase a home.”

The United Way, Young said, continues to work with other local nonprofits to provide assistance with other human services needs.

“The programs and services that our ALICE families need are not here,” she said. “This is why, as nonprofits, we’re always talking and engaging each other. ‘Can you do this?’ ‘How about if we put this grant together to make it work for this family?’

“So we do work very closely together as nonprofit organizations.”

