The United Way of Lawrence County will have its 20th annual Day of Caring on Thursday in conjunction with Patriot Day.
Patriot Day commemorates the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, and volunteer and service opportunities often are included as part of the remembrance.
Day of Caring is recognized in conjunction with “Patriot Day” as people from all over the country volunteer in various ways such as donating blood, volunteering at various nonprofit programs and helping with parks and recreation.
The United Way Community Services Committee coordinates the events for our Day of Caring. This committee consists of organized labor members from across Lawrence County, according to Sara Dudash, chairperson for the Day of Caring.
The United Way will start the day with an 8 a.m. breakfast buffet donated by Medure’s Catering at the Cascade Park pavilion. New Castle Mayor Chris Frye will be the speaker. Music will be provided by Doug McIltrot.
After breakfast, businesses are releasing their employees from the tristate area to come to Lawrence County to use their talents and expertise to help with projects such as painting, landscaping, cleaning and organizing and clerical support. Adagio Health will provide information on vaccines, in partnership with PA Commission for Women and Governor Advisory Commission Latino Affairs. Vaccines will be available all day at the Adagio Health Center.
Sponsors for Day of Caring are: Medure’s Catering and Next Level Photography, platinum; SEIU No. 668, Wesbanco, Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania, IBEW No. 712 and First Presbyterian Church, gold; AFSCME No. 2902, Adagio Health, silver; and AFSCME District Council 85. Getting’s Leadership Center and Dunkin Donuts, bronze.
Anyone interested in volunteering may contact the United Way of Lawrence County at (724) 658-8528 or visit www.uwlawcty.org.
