Single mom Christie Mowry is one of Lawrence County's newest homeowners.
Along the way, she got a little help from the local United Way and its Home Buyer Classes.
The agency first offered the classes in 2020 with support from $10,000 Friends and in partnership with Penn State Extension, collaborated together with First National Bank, Huntington Bank, Wesbanco, First Commonwealth bank, Neighborhood Legal Services, PA Realtors Association, and health and human service agencies. Mowry is the first participant to purchase a home for herself and her four children guided by the instructions and resources provided through the program.
Having been a renter for years, Mowry believed it was time to step up to home ownership but, she said, "The thought of becoming a homeowner was scary, there are a lot of unknowns.”
Her first stop, then, was the New Castle Public Library, where she read 14 books on debt, credit and financial management and another 10 on being a homeowner.
"When Christie arrived for our classes she was well prepared and was able to get valuable information from our facilitators on subjects such as utilities, understanding your credit report, and tips on money saving plans" said Gayle Young, executive director of the United Way of Lawrence County.
Using her income tax refund, Mowry made a commitment to put funds aside to clear up her debt. She learned about the housing classes through United Way and participated in these sessions. She met a local realtor who was a speaker at the classes and received advice on preparing the documentation and other essential information needed for homeownership.
“I am still researching and learning a lot," Mowry said. "My journey isn’t over. I am planning renovations and setting budgets, and next summer I have a goal in place to create the perfect Backyard Oasis.
"I live paycheck to paycheck, but I made a budget and a schedule, set deadlines and I stuck to it. If I can do it, anyone can.”
United Way started its Home Buyer Classes in response to a housing study that was conducted by the Lawrence County commissioners. The results showed that the average rent in Lawrence County is close to $800 a month, and most renters earn less than $20,000 per year. These families are known as ALICE — Asset Limited Income Constrained Employed. ALICE households earn more than the federal poverty level, but less than the basic cost of living. According to the ALICE Report for Lawrence County, these families make up close to 50 percent of the county population.
"Our goal is to educate families on homeownership and help them become credit ready when they find the home of their choice" Young said.
The Home Buyer Classes will resume in September, and there is limited early registration. Applicants are encouraged to call the United Way of Lawrence County at (724) 658-8528 to register.
