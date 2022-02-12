The United Way of Lawrence County has realized 78 percent of its $400,000 goal for its 2021 campaign.
Campaign donates are used to assist to the community and impact families across the County.
They also help leverage funds for agencies to receive grants from federal, state, and private foundations. The United Way funds serve as the local match needed to secure these grants.
The United Way Campaign is orchestrated by a campaign cabinet that solicits businesses and individuals, along with the traditional workplace campaign to raise funds for local charities.
Funds raised stay in Lawrence County, serving families and friends whp have the most needs.
ALICE studies show that close to 50 percent of the population in Lawrence County qualify as ALICE Families. ALICE is an acronym that stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed. The program identifies households with income above the Federal Poverty Level but below the basic cost of living.
These families are one tragedy away from experiencing issues of homelessness. In Pennsylvania, two out of five families are ALICE Families.
These families lack emergency funds needed for car repairs, incidental medical expenses, and other issues that may arise in their lives.
The United Way Campaign Cabinet held its fourth report meeting on Zoom due to COVID-19 issues.
Campaign highlights include:
•The Ellwood Group has raised $15,000, IBEW712 $1350, New Castle School District $1,430, First Commonwealth Bank $1,920, Wesbanco $1,000, Baker, Tilly U.S. LLP,.$1,897 Janney Montgomery Scott $1,050, and Cunningham Funeral Home $1,404, just to name a few of the local business supporting the United Way Campaign.
•Local businesses havedonated prizes for anyone making a donation of $250 to the campaign. Prizes are: New Castle Community Y, one-year membership; Cialella & Carney, monthly floral arrangements, surprise package with $500 value; Taste of Lawrence County, $250 local restaurant gift cards; Stramba Farm & Fiber Studio, $250 Alpaca products and $250 surprise package. United Way will hold a drawing on April 19 at the Annual Victory Celebration Dinner Meeting to award these prizes.
For more information or to make a contribution, contact the United Way of Lawrence County, 223 N. Mercer St., New Castle, PA 16101 or call (724) 658-8528, email unitedway@comcast.net, or visit www.uwlawcty.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.