The United Way of Lawrence County office building is getting a makeover, thanks to a $100,000 grant from the Keystone Communities Program of the state Department of Community and Economic Development.
United Way purchased the building at 223 N. Mercer St. in 1993 and has made various renovations since then. More recently, though, United Way has seen its fundraising reduced by more than $500,000 due to corporations leaving the community and company policies changing. Because the United Way exists to assist local charities and programs not sufficiently supported by federal, state or foundation funding to maintain services in our community. building upgrades were postponed.
However, the funds received from the state can only be used for renovations, and the United Way will seek addition funding from foundations to continue the work.
“I was pleasantly surprised when I received the news from our Legislatures; because I was praying that we would get support to make the necessary upgrades to our building, and God came through again,” said Gayle Young, United Way executive director.
According to Dr. Aaron Cowan, chairman of Historic Sites Committee, Lawrence County Historical Society, the property “has significant historical association with both locally and nationally prominent individuals.”
Cowan said that Edwin Irwin Agnew (1824-1885) and his wife, Laura Geddis McGuffin Agnew (1924-1901), purchased the lot from Susan C. Pomeroy in October 1884. Shortly thereafter, circa 1885, the current residence was built. The Agnews were descendants of women of the earliest pioneer families in the area, Cowan said, dating to the founding of the city. Edwin Irwin Agnew was appointed postmaster under President Garfield.
On Aug. 29, 1898, Laura Agnew sold the residence to Marcus and Nell Feuchtwanger. Marcus Feuchtwanger was the founding president of the B’nai B’rith in 1906 and his wife was the first president of New Castle’s section of the National Council of Jewish Women. In 1926, the Feuchtwangers were instrumental in the establishment of the now-defunct Temple Israel (also located in the North Hill Historic District), where Marcus Feuchtwanger served as its first president.
In 1938, Marcus Feuchtwanger went on to become a founding member of the Lawrence County Historical Society. He also served as a board member of the New Castle Savings & Trust and Standard Brewing Company.
On Nov. 24, 1922, The Feuichtwangers sold the property to Dr. & Mrs. Eliah & Ina Rabinowitz Kaplan. Dr. Kaplan immigrated to New Castle from Poland in 1903. He graduated from New Castle High School in 1909 and continued his education at Jefferson Medical School in Philadelphia, where he graduated in 1913. He served as president of the Lawrence County Medical Society in 1923. He practiced as a medical professional until his death.
On May 25, 1964, the property was transferred to Dr. & Mrs. Kaplan’s step-son, Bernard Shulman — a.k.a. Bart Lytton — of Los Angeles, California. Lytton was a well-known financier, political fundraiser and founder of Lytton Savings and Loans, once one of the largest savings and loans in the United States. He played a significant role in John F. Kennedy’s 1960 presidential election. He was also well-known for his alignment with the Communist Party, about which he publicly testified in front of the House Committee on Un-American Activities in 1953. He was a significant patron of the arts, notable as a supporter of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art and later founder of the Lytton Center for the Visual Arts.
After Lytton’s death in 1969, the property transferred to his daughter, Timothea Lytton Stewart. Timothea trained at L’Ecole Nationale des Beaux Arts, had her work featured in several international exhibitions, and is still an active artist in Los Angeles. On Oct. 30, 1979, the property was transferred from Timothea Lytton Stewart to Norman A. Barilla on June 10, 1993, Barilla sold the property to the United Way of Lawrence County.
The property has been identified as a contributing structure to the North Hill Historic District, and it retains nearly all of its original architectural detailing, reflective of a Victorian family home.”
The United Way Renovation Committee consists of Doug McIltrot, chairperson, Holland Mortgage Advisors; Andrew Henley, New Castle Library; Diane Coury Jacob, Interior Designer; Scott Gibson, GRE Services; Jeff Young, Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania; and Terri Stramba, Stramba Fiber Mill Studio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.