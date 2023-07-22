The track at Socs Roussos Stadium in Union Area School District has reopened to the public.
The track was closed during a lighting replacement project at the stadium.
Superintendent Dr. Michael Ross during Wednesday’s school board meeting said Platinum Roofing is finishing the roofing project on the middle-high school and will move onto the elementary school.
The district wants to fix broken speakers at the stadium and is installing new carpet in the middle-high school library, but that’s been held up by supply chain issues.
“It’s been a busy summer for projects,” Ross said.
Ross said the district is exploring changing its bus and van routes to make them more “efficient.” The board is expected to act on changes during its August meeting.
Students affected by changes will be notified.
During a special June 26 meeting, the board hired Maria Macri as an elementary life skills education teacher and Will Webber as a long-term sixth-grade science substitute, both at $48,404 annually, effective Aug. 16.
The school board also:
•Made a $444,710 payment to Platinum Roofing for the roof replacement project. The total contract is $1.3 million.
•Entered an agreement with Petrus Engineering to oversee the roof project.
•Placed Lawrence Staub on the substitute custodian list.
•Added Stacy Miller and Morgan Stuart to the substitute teacher list for 2023-24 at $100 a day.
•Approved a contract with the building and grounds supervisor.
•Accepted the resignations of Elizabeth Cook as a paraprofessional, Kayla Radachy as assistant varsity volleyball coach, Christina Vitale as the U Spirit Squad coordinator and Nicolle Bennicase DeJohn as assistant varsity track coach, junior high volleyball coach and middle-high school council co-advisor.
•Hired Michaela Unrue as assistant varsity volleyball coach and Rodney Weaver as junior high football coach and assistant varsity football coach, both at $2,500; Will Webber as assistant varsity football coach at $3,550; and John Million as a volunteer junior high football coach.
•Renewed the memorandum of understanding with teacher Dom Stoner for 2023-24 on behalf of the Union Area Education Association.
•Created an elementary Science Olympiad Club.
•Learned students will have 179 academic days during 2023-24. The district on Feb. 16 will have an Act 180 day, which is when teachers work, but are not teaching. The day will be spent with teachers and administrators from other county school districts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.