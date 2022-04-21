A 12-inch water main broke around 6:30 a.m. in Union Township in front of Westgate Plaza.
Gary C. Lobaugh, senior manager of government and external affairs at Pennsylvania American Water reported five customers were without water service until repairs were completed. Customers may experience discolored water or low water pressure, and if so, have been asked to run their cold taps only for about five minutes until the situation clears.
For more information, see Pennsylvaniaamwater.com and click on “Alerts” or call 1-800-565-7292.
