By DEBBIE WACHTER
NEW CASTLE NEWS
Voters of the 3rd district of Union Township will go to a new and permanent polling site when they cast their ballots for the May 18 primary election.
The Lawrence County Board of Elections at a special meeting Friday confirmed the Life Lawrence County assisted living center at 2911 W. State St. as the new location of the polls because of its handicapped accessibility and the room for social distancing.
County elections director Ed Allison advised the board that the site is being moved from People in Need, which is too small to provide adequate social distancing. The polling place temporarily had been at the Washington and Union Alliance Church during the pandemic, but voters in the fourth district also vote there and it was too crowded, he said.
He noted that Life Lawrence County has agreed to halt its daytime programs while elections are going on.
The county pays $75 per election to each polling site that is not a government building.
"I think it will be an excellent choice," he said, noting that the building has automatic doors, handicap ramps and ample parking.
Allison said that the polling site change is being posted at both previous polling sites and at Life Lawrence, along with three other locations. Additionally, a notification of the change will be mailed to every registered voter in the 3rd district, he said.
The county board of elections is comprised of the three elected commissioners. All three attended the meeting and voted to approve the polling location change.
