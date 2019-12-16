Union Township tax collector sets holiday hours

Union Township residents are being reminded that their property and per capita tax must be paid by Dec. 31.
Anyone who has a mortgage escrow and thinks they may have forwarded the per capita tax bill to their mortgage company must check to make sure it is paid. The mortgage companies are not responsible for paying per capita taxes.
The last day to pay your taxes with a personal check will be Monday. The office will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The tax collector will be in the township office to collect on Tuesday and Wednesday. As the building will then be closed for construction on Dec. 24 through Jan. 5, 2020, for construction, the tax collected will collect on Jan. 6-7 for the remainder of 2019, when the building reopens. No personal checks will be taken at this time.
If taxes are not paid by these dates, the real estate taxes will be filed delinquent with the Lawrence County Tax Claim Office and the per capita taxes will be filed with Berkheimer Collection Agency.
If you have any questions, please call the office at (724) 656-8456 and press (star) 0.
