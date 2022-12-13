Union supervisors agreed to reopen a 16-foot paper alley during a special meeting Monday.
The supervisors passed an ordinance that repealed a previous ordinance closing the alley on Spring Street near Walter Street.
Township Solicitor Jason Medure said at the time the supervisors closed the alley for safety concerns.
However, two neighbors, Peg McEwen and Eric Reighert, have had disputes over the property with police called multiple times.
McEwen said when the first ordinance closing the alley was enacted, Reighert did not appeal within the 30-day timeframe, but instead appealed 18 months later.
She said he has threatened a lawsuit against herself, the township and the Union Police Department and has harassed her and her husband, with the two neighbors to have a hearing on the alley in the future at the Lawrence County courthouse.
“We’ve done everything in good faith, by the law,” McEwen said.
Reighert believes police should never have been involved in a civil matter, and said he has already spent over $12,000 in legal fees since this matter began.
He said he feels the only reason the supervisors closed the alley was due to a minor driving his dirt bike on the alley, and said the supervisors closed it despite their past pledge not to close any alley if one person opposed it.
“I feel like it is time for the township to step away,” Reighert said.
Medure said it was in the township’s best interests, with the threat of litigation, to reopen the alley and to have the neighbors decide on the matter themselves or through the court.
