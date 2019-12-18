A $6.6 million budget was approved last week by the Union Township supervisors.
Millage was set at 4.05 mills for the coming fiscal year.
Supervisors Rob Eckert, Larry Brown and chairman Pat Angiolelli said the biggest change in the $6,649,150 spending plan, Angiolelli said, is to cover required insurance increases. The spending plan is similar to the current year.
The budget anticipates a $200,000 general fund and revenues of $350,000 in road aid, $70,000 in fire fund, $26,000 from Act 13 gas well impact funds, $90,000 collected through the local services tax and $60,000 in the Scotland Meadows Park fund.
The supervisors said they will continue their street paving program and anticipate improvements to the park in the coming year.
In addition, the 18 employees will receive raises allocated by the contracts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.