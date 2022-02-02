Lawrence County is continuing to receive chunks of money toward revitalizing a Union Township neighborhood.
Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd announced at the commissioners meeting Tuesday the county received a $1 million grant for sidewalk and pedestrian structures in the designated neighborhood.
The grant comes from the Pittsburgh-based Southwest Pennsylvania Commission’s regional transportation alternatives program funding.
The first-of-its-kind neighborhood scale revitalization targets the Union Township neighborhood bordering the city of New Castle and encompassing South Round, Pearlwood, Boroline, Cliff, Beatrice, Mount Pleasant, West Division, Botham, Magee, Walter, Spring, Elmwood, Williams, Homestead, Smithfield, High and Bluff streets; Meegan, Moore, Cameron, Sunny and Matilda avenues; Madonna Drive, Hillside Way, and parts of Oakland and South Atlantic avenues.{/div}The partnering agencies sized up at that area parcel by parcel for potential housing rehab, code requirements, trash cleanup, vacant lot use and sidewalk installations, Boyd said. The project is a joint venture of the county, the Union Township supervisors and Lawrence County Community Action Partnership.
The $1 million from SPC comes on the heels of a $1.25 million grant the county received from the federal HOME Investment Partnership program to rehabilitate homes countywide. About $500,000 of the funds are earmarked for housing rehabilitation and construction for owner-occupied and renter-occupied housing in the designated Union Township neighborhood. The county’s priority in the program is to provide help to owner-occupied dwellings, Boyd said.
The HOME grant funds are administered through the county planning office by the Lawrence County Community Action Partnership.
The county also previously received $50,000 the county received in Keystone Communities funding, and the commissioners additionally allocated $311,893 this year in discretionary and Community Development Block Grant funds for continuing the Union Township project, which in addition to housing rehabilitation includes facade improvements and other redevelopment programs.
Commissioner Dan Vogler commented about the SPC funding, “I want to thank Commissioner Boyd. He bird-dogged this grant.”
All three county commissioners serve on the Southwest Pennsylvania Commission, along with county planning director Amy McKinney and Brad Berlin of New Wilmington.
