Sheetz on West State Street has been cited by the Union Township police for a reported ongoing problem with people loitering outside of its store and causing disturbances.
The police filed the paperwork against the store Tuesday, issuing Sheetz a non-traffic citation for disorderly house.
According to a narrative on the document, the police have been called to the store 72 times so far this year for drunkenness, boisterous conduct, unseemly noise, fighting and disturbances caused by people hanging around outside of the store.
The managers and store employees have been notified and warned on several occasions to act on remedying the situation, but they have not managed the matter of having the individuals leave the premises, according to information on the filing.
Union Township police Chief Mark Julian said the incidents primarily occur in the evenings.
The manager recently made him aware the store has hired security guards for weekends, he said, but the incidents are occurring at other times, too.
If found guilty of the citation, Sheetz could face a fine of $300 plus $94.85 in costs.
Nick Ruffner, public relations manager for Sheetz, said in an email Wednesday, “At Sheetz, the safety and security of our customers and employees is our highest priority and we take this issue very seriously.
“We recently implemented several safeguards to increase security and safety at our store location along West State Street in Union Township,” Ruffner said.
That includes hiring uniformed security guards on site and working with internal security teams and local police to curb illegal behavior and increase security coverage at the Union Township location.
The store also has multiple security cameras on site, which allow its employees to notify police as soon as any situations develop, he said. “We will do everything in our power to ensure a safe experience for our customers and employees at this store.”
