BY DAN IRWIN
NEW CASTLE NEWS
Nicole Barber-White and her husband once again visited the White House to help decorate for Christmas.
Overall, it was the eighth time in nine years that Barber-White, a Union Township native, has created some visual holiday cheer at the president’s residence in Washington, D.C. Past visits also have included assignments at the homes of the vice president and the Air Force chief of staff.
“It’s still the most tremendous experience each time we walk through the gates to the White House,” Barber-White said. “It never gets old.”
And it can still present a few surprises — like the one Barber-White got Dec. 1 when she visited Melania Trump’s Facebook page and saw a photo of herself decorating a wreath in the Red Room.
The image was one of only four the first lady had posted.
“The White House photographer, from the very beginning, takes photos of us all,” said Barber-White, who was appointed to be in charge of the team that tackled the Red Room. “She happened to take a few shots while I was decorating. I didn’t know she was there. I spoke to the photographer later and she told me that the first lady had actually selected my photo from among the hundreds she’d submitted the night before.”
The road to the nation’s capital changed slightly for Barber-White this year.
She and her husband — and all who wish to volunteer for decoration duty — must send in an application each year. But whereas in the past Barber-White has had to fly in from Osan Air Base in South Korea where her husband, Master Sgt, James White was stationed, this year the two needed only to come from Hawaii, where White had been transferred this summer.
In just his second year of decorating, White was asked by the team leader responsible for the Red, Blue and Green rooms to keep on eye on the Blue Room’s progress. That included oversight of the White House’s pre-eminent Christmas tree, an 18-foot blue spruce shipped in from a farm in eastern Pennsylvania.
For a military man like White, decorating the home of his commander-in-chief was especially inspiring.
“I definitely think it has a different meaning to me, being in the military,” he said, “and it’s not just the current commander-in-chief, but also all of the previous ones — the historical aspect of everything.”
It has also been an educational experience.
“Every time (Nicole) has gone to do this, she comes back and talks about how much work she’s done,” White said. “And I would give her a little bit of a hard time about her ‘vacation.’ But seeing it last year and doing it again this year, it’s definitely not a vacation.”
Barber-White said volunteers must awaken at 4 a.m. and start work by 6 a.m. It’s a 10- to 12-hour day, she added, and most volunteers barely have time to go out to eat before heading to bed in order to be up early and start the process all over again the next morning.
“He thought I was having a good time, laughing, playing and shopping,” Barber-White said. “So having him there to see it was pretty awesome.”
Before starting to decorate their assigned homes, volunteers spend the first few days of their weeklong task assembling the decorations they will be putting up.
This year, the decorating theme, chosen by the first lady, is “The Spirit of America, “a tribute to the traditions, customs and history that make our nation great,” according to a White House press release.
Barber-White said that what traditionally has been a three-day task to assemble the decorations was this year accomplished in two, enabling her and the rest of the White House team to spend four days in the Executive Mansion. There, she was not only able to decorate, but also to reconnect.
“Over the years, I‘ve gotten to know some of the White House staff, so it was great to see some old friends and talk with them and actually go out to eat with some of the White House staff,” she said.
The reunions included one with Allison Victoria, host of HGTV’s annual White House Christmas Special. Victoria interviewed Barber-White for the fourth time and used the segment to open this year’s program, which was co-hosted by former “Brady Bunch” star Maureen McCormick.
Still, while viewers were treated to a tour of the final product, White knows there’s nothing like being there from the beginning.
“It’s a lot of hard work,” he said, “but being able to see it go from step one to the final step of seeing the entire house when it’s done, it’s really an amazing thing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.