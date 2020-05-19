A Union Township man charged last year with 50 counts of child pornography will serve a year of house arrest.
Jason Matthew Moriarity, 38, of 1211 Matilda Ave. had pleaded guilty in November to one count of child pornography.
Lawrence County Common Pleas President Judge Dominick Motto on Monday sentenced Moriarity, ordering him to also serve four years of probation and requiring him to register with the state police under Megan’s Law provisions as a sexual offender for 15 year.
The other 49 charges of child pornography and one count of criminal use of a communication facility were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
Charges were filed against Moriarity on June 13 last year by the state police computer crime unit.
According to a criminal complaint, the police had been contacted by Internet Crimes Against Children about a cyber tip line report, based on tips from Microsoft — Online Operations from Bing Image. Bing Image is a service on the Internet that can be accessed via computers, tablets, laptops and Smartphones, where visitors can search for images and videos and upload them, according to the court papers.
The police tracked the images to a computer at the Matilda Avenue address and served a search warrant there. They interviewed Moriarity, who admitted to seeking explicit images and video of child pornography.
The police found more than 50 child pornography photos on Moriarity’s cell phone, which included images of a child between 2 and 6 years old, the court papers state.
Moriarity also was ordered to provide a DNA test, fingerprints and palm prints to the courts.
