A Union Township man is facing charges of drunk driving after he was involved in an accident in the city.
New Castle police reported that a silver truck driven by Robert McFall, 62, of Scotland Lane, struck a vehicle from behind at a stop light at East North and Jefferson streets around 3:55 p.m. Jan. 2.
Both cars were drivable, police said, but McFall’s car was towed.
Police in a criminal complaint reported that McFall exhibited signs of impairment and was taken by ambulance to UPMC Jameson, where his blood tested was positive for fentanyl, police said, and his blood alcohol count was 0.076 percent.
He is charged with three counts of driving while under the influence of alcohol and/or controlled substances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.