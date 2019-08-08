A Union Township man was arrested after he assaulted and threatened a man with a gun, then refused to surrender himself when the police arrived, a police report said.
Union Township police have charged William Holmes, 54, of West State Street in connection with the incident that was reported around 10:30 p.m. Monday at Holmes’ home.
According to a criminal complaint, when responding to a call at the house approached the back door and ordered Holmes to exit.
Three officers called Holmes out several times, but got no response, the report states.
He eventually emerged from the house and refused to comply with orders from the officers, according to the paperwork. One of the officers deployed an electronic control device or Taser, so they could handcuff him.
The officers then entered the house and found a .38-caliber handgun and three magazines for it.
The man whom Holmes threatened was at the house and told police that Holmes had punched him in the face and threatened to shoot him, the television and other objects in the house with the gun, the report stated.
Holmes is charged with terroristic threats, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct.
He was arraigned yesterday by District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail in lieu of $25,000 bond.
Pulaski Township police assisted with the arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.