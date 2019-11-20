Union Township’s supervisors are holding the line on taxes for 2020.
The supervisors introduced a zero tax hike $6.5 million budget during Tuesday morning’s meeting. The proposed spending plan will be on display at the municipal building until Dec. 17 when the supervisors expect to adopt the budget at a 9 a.m. special meeting.
Supervisors Larry Brown, Rob Eckert and chairman Pat Angiolelli presented the $6,594,150 balanced budget. The budget, the supervisors said, is $179,950 greater than the current fiscal year spending plan, but the 2020 proposed budget features enough generated revenue to cover anticipated expenses.
“It’s a good, solid budget,” Brown said.
The largest expenses, they said, are street paving, winter maintenance, the police department and insurance.
Since the township owns its street paving equipment and uses its own workers for most street projects, the only expense for street paving is the cost of asphalt. The budget anticipates $120,000 for asphalt costs in 2020. This year, Eckert said, the township spent about $115,000 for asphalt.
Angiolelli said no specific street paving schedule is proposed for next year.
“We analyze our streets after each winter to see what we have to do,” he said.
He added that the supervisors believe they have addressed the township’s worst streets in the past few years.
“Right now, not many of our roads are in bad shape,” he said. “We think they’re pretty manageable.”
Angiolelli said the paving season was short this year, getting off to a late start in the spring due to persistent rain.
“We weren’t able to go for as long as we wanted in the fall,” he said. “A long summer, into the third week of November, would have been nice.”
He added that the township “is in good shape” for winter maintenance with more than 600 tons of salt already in place. Last year, he said, the township went through 1,250 tons.
The township is also budgeting $847,000 for public safety, which includes the police department, and $120,000 in anticipated insurance costs.
The supervisors noted that the township provides officers to the school district which reimburses the department for the time the police are there.
The budget also includes raises for township employees, including 40 cents per hour for AFSCME members who include the four road workers, two seasonal employees and three office employees, and a 2.5 percent increase for the 10 full-time and three part-time police officers.
Contracts for the police and non-uniformed employees will expire in 2020.
