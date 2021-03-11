A blaze that started on a porch destroyed a two-story rental home Thursday afternoon on Oakland Avenue in Union Township.
Firefighters from multiple departments assisted the Union Township Fire Department in battling the fire that reportedly engulfed the entire wood-frame home within minutes. The entire downtown area of New Castle was clouded with smoke.
The flames and heat damaged the siding on an adjacent house. The city of New Castle brought in its ladder truck and provided mutual aid in attacking the fire from above. An early report from the residents there was that three cats might have perished in the blaze.
Renters who lost their home and belongings are Alyssa Kauffman and Josh Snyder. Kauffman said she had lost a home to fire previously.
More information about the fire will be available in Friday's edition of the New Castle News.
