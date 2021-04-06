A sedan and a truck hauling sand collided Tuesday afternoon in Union Township, sending the driver of the truck to the hospital with minor injuries and limiting traffic for several hours.
Around 11:15 a.m., a Chevrolet Impala was traveling east on State Street when the driver attempted to turn left onto Upper Idlewild Drive. The sedan struck a truck, belonging to TC Trucking of Youngstown, Ohio, which was carrying a load of sand, which then fell off the truck and went into the road.
A skid steer from G.P. Construction of Edinburg was summoned to help clear the road, which was shut down to single-lane traffic for hours. The Union and Mahoning Township fire departments as well as the Union Township police department responded to the scene. Police said the driver of the Impala was uninjured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.