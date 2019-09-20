A federal grant earmarked for home repairs may make a big difference in the lives of low-income families in Union Township.
“Some of these people, it’s the difference between getting medicine or fixing the gutters in their house,” said Patrick Angiolelli, township supervisor chairman.
Help could soon be on the way in the form of $500,000 from the Department of Community and Economic Development. The money would come from the HOME Program, which is a federal grant initiative that aids communities in improving homes for low-income families. Approval hinges on an environmental impact review, which Angiolelli said is customary when applying for grant funds.
Angiolelli added that the money potentially can repair 20 to 35 homes with issues ranging from roofs to windows to furnaces, which he says, “are very, very much needed.”
The township began keeping a list of residents, primarily the elderly or low-income working class families, who called into the municipal building in need of home repairs in the event funds became available through grants.
“Everyday people go or come off,” Angiolelli said. “People pass away. People move out. People go into nursing homes.”
According to Linda Farris, the township’s grant administrator, it’s unlikely for residents to be removed from the list because they did the repairs on their own.
Farris says some residents have been on the list from as far back as two years, and at least 50 percent of the people are elderly.
“It’s not that we have a huge amount of low-income people, but we do have low-income sections,” Farris said. “We have way more people than what the money would afford, so we’re hoping we can qualify a lot of the people who have no other means of doing their own repairs.”
Six months before the project would begin, Farris explained, Lawrence County Social Services will begin to call residents, starting from the top to the bottom, to investigate whether they qualify for the project.
“The people have to show their proof of income, proof of ownership, that they have insurance and that their taxes are current,” she said.
Farris says even if residents join the list for one specific reason, contractors must fix any other necessary damage, such as electrical damage. No cosmetic issues will be fixed under the grant unless there are special circumstances where the damage could potentially cause injury.
The last home improvement grant the township received was in 2012, which it used to repair around 22 homes. The project was completed last year.
Bids will be advertised for each repair, and when opened, will have to accepted by the township, which will then grant access to Lawrence County Social Services to accept it.
The township applied for the grant on its own accord “a while ago,” but, according to state Rep. Chris Sainato, the approval letter from the Department of Community and Economic Development was sent to the township from Harrisburg on Sept. 13.
“It also helps other neighborhoods, too,” Angiolelli said. “Taking some of these homes that are old and haven’t been updated in quite some time, and actually do that for them. It’s a win for everybody.”
“It’s a really nice program,” Farris said, “to help people who really need it.”
