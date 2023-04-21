Union Township will have four spring trash clean-up days in April.
The days and times will be 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 22-23 and 29-30 at the township municipal building. Residents are asked to use the Davies Drive entrance.
Residents must show a proof of residency.
Items that are allowed include general trash, furniture less than five feet in length, yard waste in bags not weighing more than 40 pounds, small household appliances and carpet in bundles less than three feet and 40 pounds.
Items not allowed include any automobile tires and parts, building materials, dirt, bricks, stone, concrete, refrigerators, air-conditioner units or any appliances that contain Freon, trash exceeding 40 pounds, any hazardous materials or chemicals and any electronics including computers and components.
Township supervisors recently accepted a bid from Lindy Paving for $89.67 a ton for asphalt for upcoming paving work.
