Allison Ross is making a habit of rising to the top.
A year ago, she helped lead her school’s softball team to its first-ever WPIAL championship.
And on Saturday, the Union High junior claimed the title of 2024 Lawrence County Distinguished Young Woman in a scholarship program held at the Scottish Rite Cathedral.
“It was a very inexplicable experience, and I’m very humbled and very grateful,” Ross said of hearing her name called as the evening’s overall winner. “There was so much talent on that stage, you never know what’s going to happen.
“It really was just an amazing experience, something that I’ll never forget.”
Amazing, yes; but not entirely unfamiliar. Winning a WPIAL championship, she recalled, felt pretty good as well.
“I would say they are very similar; both were first-time experiences,” Ross said. “It was the first time the softball team (which plays Tuesday in this year’s WPIAL Class 1A semifinals) had won a WPIAL (title), and it was the first time that I ever participated in, and won, something like this.
“They’re both pretty great feelings.”
It was also great, she said, to have one of her Union teammates — Mallory Gorgacz — among the 17 other Distinguished Young Women candidates.
“That was for sure comforting for me,” Ross said. “We were both involved in the softball season during practice for this program, so there were a lot of times when we were super busy, but we were super busy together, which kind of relieved a lot of the stress off of us, that somebody is going through the same thing that we were.
“It was really comforting having someone else being in the same boat as me, and I was just really happy to be able to participate in something with my close friend.”
Balancing sports, school, Distinguished Young Woman and a role in the school musical earlier this spring, Ross conceded, was challenging. But, she added, that’s just part of the process.
“Overcoming obstacles like that really proves what it means to be a Distinguished Young Woman,” she said. “It kind of serves as a stepping stone, something else that’s in your way, but if you can overcome it, at the end of the day, that’s what we’ve been working for and advocating for.”
Ross’s parents, Dr. Michael and Kristie Ross, said they’ve long seen that kind of laser focus in their daughter.
“Allie is consistently dedicated, she is very determined to reach her goals,” Dr. Ross said. “She has a very strong work ethic.”
Her mother added that, “Allie possesses a remarkable sense of responsibility and always goes the extra mile, but I’m most proud that she is a humble and down-to-earth young woman. She couldn’t say enough great things about the other participants, and she made some lifelong friendships.”
That, Allie said, was one the best things about the Distinguished Young Women experience.
“It was an extremely great group of girls,” she said. “There was a point in time where we all forgot it was a competition and we all thought it was just a fun performance we do with our friends. Nobody saw each other as competitors, we all saw each other as close friends.
“I think that’s an amazing part of participating in a program such as Distinguished Young Women.”
In addition to her family and friends, she thanked program chairperson Rosanne Palladino for all of the help and guidance she gave each contestant.
For her part, Palladino acknowledged that, as is the case every year, she found each contestant to be talented and hard working, adding that she was certain the judges’ task to pick a winner was a difficult one.
“But Allison was a hard-working, talented and extremely focused young woman,” she said. “No matter what obstacles were put in front of her, she put forth her best efforts to become the Distinguished Young Woman of Lawrence County.”
