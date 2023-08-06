On her second try, Allison Ross captured a state title.
Ross, a senior-to-be at Union High School, helped lead the Lady Scots to a second straight WPIAL championship earlier this year, and shortly thereafter, into the program’s first-ever PIAA championship game.
Ross and Union settled for the silver that day, but on Saturday in Pittsburgh, the daughter of Dr. Michael and Kristie Ross was named Pennsylvania’s Distinguished Young Woman for 2024.
Ross, who won the Lawrence County title in May, will pursue national honors in June when she will join 49 other state winners in Mobile, Alabama for the final level of the leadership/scholarship program.
Obviously, a lot has happened to her in just over five months (she was also in Union’s musical in March). Now, with a few weeks until school resumes and 10 months until nationals, she’s able to take a momentary breath before starting the cycle all over again.
“Everything happens so fast at this time in my life, from musical season to softball season to training for DYW to training for this,” she said. “There’s been a lot of overlapping, so a lot of times it’s just been go, go, go, but until school starts, I’ve got a little bit of time to sit down and think about everything that’s happened. I’m really grateful for everything.”
Since she had just over two months to transition from county to state Distinguished Young Woman competition, she is happy to have a far longer wait for nationals.
“I kind of like that there’s a long space in between because there’s a lot of time to practice the material,” she said. “Obviously, we can’t have all 50 girls from all 50 states to meet up in one place to practice. So they’ll send us videos and Google docs for what we have to do for the routines we have to learn, and you can do that on your own with the help of your state representative and coaches.
“And I think having a lot of time in between can relieve a lot of stress, because right after the local program, they sent out a lot of the material for the state program, so you basically had the summer to learn it – which is a lot of time, but not as much as you think. I’m glad there’s space in between and I can sort of regroup and practice to the best of my ability.”
Ross is the seventh Lawrence County teen to win either a state Junior Miss or Distinguished Young Woman title, and the sixth since Rosanne Palladino has been the program chairperson.
Of all of them, Ross is the one to bring home the most awards from state competition, Palladino said. She took the top award in Self-Expression, Talent and Interview, and was second in Fitness. She also won the award for the Be Your Best Your Best Self Video – in which she taught softball skills to a group of younger girls – and the Spirit Award, which is selected by the program participants, not the judges.
“This one to me was the most important because it’s voted on by your peers,” Ross said. “Having them be the ones to decide who gets this Spirit Award, it’s a very good feeling that the people you’re surrounded by saw you as a friend, the way that you saw them.
“The fact that they voted me that, that’s probably my favorite experience from this overall.”
While Ross has reaped the rewards of new friendships as well as the blessings of scholarship money from her time in Distinguished Young Woman, she also has had to make sacrifices, Perhaps one of the biggest was having to bow out of playing with her Texas Glory travel softball team this summer in order to focus on the program.
“I played with them for two-and-a-half years,” Ross said. “It’s something I will be forever grateful for. Every summer we’d travel. We’d go to local tournaments and some that were far, like Columbus and Cleveland. Those girls were like my best friends forever.
“I know they understand why I couldn’t play with them this summer and they are glad that I’m following what I think is the best path for me, and that they’re proud of me for doing that. But I do miss them a lot. They had a very successful season this year. I even got to see some of their games. I was saddened a little bit and I’m sure they’re wishing me the best of luck, and I’m wishing that for them too.”
Ross, Palladino said, “was wonderful, and she will be an excellent representative of both Lawrence County and Pennsylvania for Distinguished Young Woman.”
And while Ross truly appreciates the honor, it is perhaps the process that has will cherish the most.
“It was such an amazing moment, because we were only together for two days before the (Pittsburgh) show,” she said. “ and one of the friends that I just made in two days, it’s just incredible. It’s just such a crazy thing to think about. I never knew anything about any of these girls before Thursday, and now I’m just so sad that I can’t be staying in our Vrbo B&B anymore
“It was a great experience. It’s something I will remember for the rest of my life, and I think they will too.”
